StockMarketWire.com - Kodal Minerals said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Mali Lithium to explore how both companies could combined resources to develop their respective lithium mining projects in southern Mali.
Mali Lithium's Goulaminia Lithium project was located near to Kodal Mineral' Bougouni Lithium project.
Under the agreement, the companies would explore a number of areas to work together, including the sharing facilities in the closest town of Bouguoni, establishment of common workshop, servicing, storage and catering facilities; establishment of common supply chains for spares, reagents, fuel and other consumables; a joint strategy for transport, shipping and community development.
At 9:26am: [LON:KOD] Kodal Minerals share price was +0.01p at 0.06p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
