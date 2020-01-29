StockMarketWire.com - Wind measurement technology group Windar Photonics said it had been granted €0.24m in development funding.
The funding came from the Eurostars for the so-called LAWIS project.
The aim of project was to develop and demonstrate a one-unit LiDAR solution that combined an optical head with a control unit, while offering cost reductions and technological benefits.
LiDAR are used to measure wind conditions for wind-farm developers.
The total project grants amounted to €0.7m and includes the Technical University of Denmark and an optical manufacturer in Lithuania.
At 9:30am: [LON:WPHO] Windar Photonics Plc share price was 0p at 30p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
