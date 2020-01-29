StockMarketWire.com - Thor Mining and partner Arafura Resources revealed maiden mineral resource estimates for the White Violet and Samarkand tungsten and copper deposits in Australia.
White Violet had an inferred resources of 495,000 tonnes, grading 0.22% tungsten trioxide and 0.06% copper, Thor Mining said.
Samarkand had an inferred Resources of 245,000 tonnes, grading 0.19% tungsten trioxide and 0.13% copper.
'Both deposits outcrop and remain open at depth, while Samarkand, in particular, shows potential for strike extension to the copper mineralisation,' Thor Mining said.
Each deposit was considered amenable to open cut extraction for significant components of the resource, it added.
At 9:33am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
