Ergomed said it expected earnings to top market forecasts following a 'strong' year of revenue growth.
Revenues for 2019 were expected to be in line with expectations at approximately £68m, an increase of 26% over prior year, with clinical research organisation revenue increasing 23% to £32.6m and pharmacovigilance revenue increasing 29% to £35.4m.
'The strong revenues and continued focus on profitability in 2019 are expected to result in adjusted earnings EBITDA ahead of current market expectations,' the company said.
In 2019, Ergomed benefited from a one-off revenue and EBITDA uplift arising from change orders and project completions, announced on 16 May 2019, which was not expected to recur in 2020, it added.
The company's outlook for 2020 was positive, bolstered by the strong order book and the acquisition of Ashfield Pharmacovigilance which closed on 10 January 2020, providing 'almost a full year of additional revenues with scope for increased penetration in the enlarged client base with extended geographies and services,' Ergomed said.
At 9:34am: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed Plc share price was +19p at 449p
