StockMarketWire.com - Drug company Fusion Antibodies upgraded its outlook on revenue following growth across its discovery, engineering and supply businesses in the third quarter of the year.
Trading in the three months through December had continued the favourable trends experienced in the first half, the company said.
Revenues for the year ended 31 March 2020 were seen 'significantly ahead' of current market expectations, and materially ahead of the previous year's £2.2m.
However, margin growth for the current financial year was expected to be 'marginally below' current market expectations, as a contribution from 'newer high margin services has yet to be fully achieved to the extent previously anticipated,' the company said.
At 9:41am: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was 0p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
