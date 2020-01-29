StockMarketWire.com - N4 Pharma said it had made improvements to a delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines.
The first of two stages of work had been completed, with the aim of improving the dispersion of its so-called Nuvec particle.
N4 Pharma said it had manufactured a new batch of Nuvec using an improved process.
The process had successfully demonstrated that the particle could be effectively and repeatedly dispersed into a more monodisperse formulation, prior to the addition of DNA.
'We will now move forward with the next stage of the work to investigate how to add DNA to this new more disperse Nuvec in order to maintain this improved level of dispersion prior to injection,' chief executive Nigel Theobald said.
'We very much appreciate the support of our shareholders as we undertake this process improvement work and will provide further updates in due course.'
