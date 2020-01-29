StockMarketWire.com - Premier Veterinary said it had agreed to extend the repayment date of a £3.85m loan provided by Bybrook Finance Solutions by around six months to the end of July 2021.
The company has entered into a further agreement with Bybrook Finance Solutions, which was controlled by director Rajan Uppal, to provide an additional secured loan facility of £1.1m.
Interest would be applied on a compound basis calculated at the end of each month.
The loan would be utilised to fund Premier Veterinary's working capital requirements, including the payment of a £100k arrangement fee payable to Bybrook Finance Solutions.
At 9:52am: [LON:PVG] Premier Veterinary Group PLC share price was -14p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: