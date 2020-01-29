DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £36,555,765 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £25,925,603 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,236,866 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £24,346,306 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £23,738,966 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,388,633 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £19,605,041 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,668,372 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,873,915 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £16,488,066 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £16,424,612 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,552,022 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,361,598 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £14,738,485 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £14,093,005 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,380,706 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £12,646,222 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £12,636,609 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,827,258 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,800,357 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £11,507,168 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,105,454 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £9,608,241 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,347,788 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £9,320,813 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,151,000 HUR Hurricane Energy Plc Ord 0.1p value of shares traded £9,049,586 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £8,087,261 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £7,758,674 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £7,607,150 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com