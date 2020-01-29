StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £36,555,765

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £25,925,603

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,236,866

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £24,346,306

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £23,738,966

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,388,633

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £19,605,041

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,668,372

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,873,915

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £16,488,066

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £16,424,612

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,552,022

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,361,598

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £14,738,485

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £14,093,005

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,380,706

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £12,646,222

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £12,636,609

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,827,258

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,800,357

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £11,507,168

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,105,454

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £9,608,241

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,347,788

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £9,320,813

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,151,000

HUR	Hurricane Energy Plc Ord 0.1p value of shares traded £9,049,586

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £8,087,261

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £7,758,674

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £7,607,150



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com