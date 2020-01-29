StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £50,155,558

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,009,297

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £33,543,217

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £32,234,888

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,830,511

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,134,323

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £28,931,593

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £24,880,525

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £21,249,540

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,053,348

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,604,854

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £20,509,347

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,884,519

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £19,048,333

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £17,584,099

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,253,500

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,604,896

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,194,503

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £15,084,671

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,884,403

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £14,384,088

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £13,908,424

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,818,994

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,442,216

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £12,717,096

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£11,092,870

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £10,858,389

HUR	Hurricane Energy Plc Ord 0.1p value of shares traded £10,076,636

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £9,197,074

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £8,755,230



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com