DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £50,155,558 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,009,297 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £33,543,217 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £32,234,888 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,830,511 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,134,323 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £28,931,593 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £24,880,525 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £21,249,540 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,053,348 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,604,854 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £20,509,347 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,884,519 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £19,048,333 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £17,584,099 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,253,500 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,604,896 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,194,503 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £15,084,671 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,884,403 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £14,384,088 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £13,908,424 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,818,994 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,442,216 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £12,717,096 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £11,092,870 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £10,858,389 HUR Hurricane Energy Plc Ord 0.1p value of shares traded £10,076,636 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £9,197,074 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £8,755,230