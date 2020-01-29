StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £69,088,907

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £59,038,195

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £47,399,894

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £42,538,382

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £39,348,899

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £39,174,143

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £35,927,460

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £33,825,145

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,502,049

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £30,418,530

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,392,452

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £29,975,845

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £27,869,851

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,165,851

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £24,468,857

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £22,371,266

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £22,269,422

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £21,364,575

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £21,019,357

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,210,476

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,290,059

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,009,190

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,474,978

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £16,656,448

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £16,346,236

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£15,406,465

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £15,203,242

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £14,956,077

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £13,800,886

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £13,239,080



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com