DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £69,088,907 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £59,038,195 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £47,399,894 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £42,538,382 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £39,348,899 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £39,174,143 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £35,927,460 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £33,825,145 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,502,049 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £30,418,530 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,392,452 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £29,975,845 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £27,869,851 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,165,851 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £24,468,857 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £22,371,266 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £22,269,422 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £21,364,575 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £21,019,357 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,210,476 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,290,059 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,009,190 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,474,978 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £16,656,448 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £16,346,236 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £15,406,465 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £15,203,242 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £14,956,077 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £13,800,886 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £13,239,080