StockMarketWire.com - Allergy vaccine specialist Allergy Therapeutics said positive preclinical results of its peanut allergy vaccine candidate had been published in a journal.
The study, published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, used a mouse model to demonstrate that a vaccine candidate could offer an effective way to treat peanut allergies and prevent anaphylaxis.
'It provides the proof of concept for the generation of sustained immunity and protection through vaccination,' the company said.
There were currently no approved immunotherapies for the treatment of, or to cure, patients suffering from peanut allergy, which remained a frequent cause of anaphylactic reactions among food allergies.
'The development of an effective and safe peanut allergy vaccine would be significant, offering huge and life-changing benefits to sufferers affected by this condition,' chief executive Manuel Llobet said.
'The science behind allergy vaccination is incredibly difficult given the complexity of our immune systems and at Allergy Therapeutics we have been working on our peanut allergy vaccine for over three years.'
'The results from this study are very promising and we're excited to be progressing the vaccine into its first clinical trial in patients this summer.'
At 1:17pm: [LON:AGY] Allergy Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 11.25p
