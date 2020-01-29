StockMarketWire.com - Griffin Mining said a contractor had been unable to recommence activities at its Caijiaying mine in China due to travel restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mining operations had been suspended as usual since 22 January due to Chinese new year festivities, during which time stockpiled ore was being processed.
Mining was supposed to resume on Wednesday but the contractor couldn't get started due to a complete quarantine of Zhejiang province, where most of its staff lived.
'It is expected the mining contractor will have enough staff on site to begin mining operations between the 4th to 6th February,' Griffin Mining said.
'Milling activities will remain ongoing until all stockpiles have been depleted.'
'This is expected to occur in the next four days after which, following a mill servicing, normal full mining and milling should resume.'
Chairman Mladen Ninkov said the company had lived through two prior viral occurrences in China, namely the Avian flu and the SARS virus.
'Although tragic for all the families and countries affected, this too is expected to pass and the company will be prepared to begin operations as soon as it can feasibly do so,' Ninkov said.
At 1:28pm: [LON:GFM] Griffin Mining share price was -4.5p at 66p
