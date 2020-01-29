StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused mineral prospector Altus Strategies said drilling had commenced at its Tabakorole gold venture in southern Mali.
Drilling was being completed by Glomin Services under a joint venture between Glomin and Altus.
Targets were defined by previous operators which, due to a cyclical downturn in the sector, havd yet to be systematically tested.
At 1:37pm: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was +0.5p at 7.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
