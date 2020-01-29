StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Avast said it was reviewing its stake in analytics group Jumpshot following media reports that it was keeping information about what users did online and offering the information to third parties.
'The security and privacy of our users and partners remains our top priority,' Avast said.
'Avast is fully committed to giving customers control over their privacy and data choices.'
Avast currently owned 65% of Jumpshot.
'In light of recent events, we are considering how a trends analytics service such as Jumpshot aligns with our values as a cybersecurity and privacy company,' the company said said.
'Avast is reviewing all options in relation to the Jumpshot business.'
For the financial year through December 2019, Jumpshot was expected to contribute $36m of Avasts's adjusted revenue.
At 2:33pm: [LON:AVST] Avast Plc share price was -21.3p at 460.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
