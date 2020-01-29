StockMarketWire.com - Project developer InfraStrata said it had extended its period of exclusivity with Meridian related to a planned energy infrastructure project in the UK.
The pact was signed in July to facilitate the development, and an acquisition, of Meridian's floating storage regasification and reloading unit.
InfraStrata said it now had exclusivity until 20 March 2020.
At 2:58pm: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was -0p at 0.32p
