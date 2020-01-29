StockMarketWire.com - 
ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £93,430,569

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £93,162,989

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £75,557,838

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £74,263,249

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £60,143,251

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £54,504,727

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £51,163,997

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £44,931,670

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £43,764,940

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £41,563,519

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £41,138,087

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £40,144,037

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £40,125,790

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £36,605,073

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £31,490,934

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £29,073,136

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,917,840

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £28,734,948

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £27,511,310

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £24,786,417

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £24,665,405

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £24,392,922

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £22,714,826

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £21,161,433

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £20,659,234

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £20,370,392

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£20,122,936

STJ	St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £18,467,753

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £17,973,694

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £16,520,920



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com