ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £93,430,569 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £93,162,989 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £75,557,838 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £74,263,249 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £60,143,251 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £54,504,727 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £51,163,997 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £44,931,670 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £43,764,940 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £41,563,519 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £41,138,087 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £40,144,037 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £40,125,790 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £36,605,073 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £31,490,934 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £29,073,136 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,917,840 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £28,734,948 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £27,511,310 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £24,786,417 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £24,665,405 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £24,392,922 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £22,714,826 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £21,161,433 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £20,659,234 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £20,370,392 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £20,122,936 STJ St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £18,467,753 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £17,973,694 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £16,520,920 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com