ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £111,136,122

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £108,847,519

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £97,267,817

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £93,809,529

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,771,778

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £65,059,465

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £63,366,115

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £51,127,044

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £49,991,001

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £49,840,111

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £49,271,697

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £48,306,868

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £46,505,298

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £45,398,292

IHP	Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £44,251,418

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,944,112

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £34,548,207

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,469,368

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £33,270,754

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £33,077,759

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,634,604

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £28,815,549

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £27,560,408

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £25,870,279

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £24,616,057

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£24,185,462

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £23,892,553

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £23,872,662

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £23,658,399

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £21,760,972



