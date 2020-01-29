ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £111,136,122 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £108,847,519 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £97,267,817 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £93,809,529 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,771,778 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £65,059,465 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £63,366,115 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £51,127,044 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £49,991,001 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £49,840,111 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £49,271,697 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £48,306,868 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £46,505,298 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £45,398,292 IHP Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £44,251,418 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,944,112 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £34,548,207 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,469,368 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £33,270,754 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £33,077,759 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,634,604 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £28,815,549 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £27,560,408 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £25,870,279 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £24,616,057 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £24,185,462 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £23,892,553 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £23,872,662 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £23,658,399 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £21,760,972 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com