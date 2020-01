DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £164,304,161 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £157,287,800 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £142,956,323 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £141,800,411 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £139,388,582 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £107,724,281 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £101,678,582 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £87,631,505 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £85,109,771 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £73,807,587 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £72,999,033 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £67,670,430 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £67,519,291 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £61,539,955 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £59,909,666 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £58,568,155 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £55,982,098 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £52,858,555 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £51,483,384 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £49,436,861 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £48,551,793 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £47,091,720 IHP Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £45,548,027 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £42,530,202 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £39,155,267 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £38,018,698 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £36,202,749 RR. Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £34,844,403 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £34,365,334 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £33,665,335 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com