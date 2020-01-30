StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group St James's Place (SJP) has reported funds under management ended the fourth quarter of 2019 at a record £117bn, even as gross inflows for the year slowed.
Gross inflows for the three months ended 31 December 2019 totalled £3.98bn, representing growth of 1% against the same period in 2018, which took gross inflows for the year as a whole to £15.1bn, down 4% on 2018.
SJP announced net inflows of £2.4bn in the final quarter and £8.99bn for the 12-month period, equivalent to some 9% of opening funds under management, citing its advisers' hard work in supporting clients through a 'difficult environment', resulting in 'strong retention' of client investments during the year.
At the close of the fourth quarter, the number of qualified advisers had grown 8% to 4,271 within 2,564 partner businesses, following continued investment in its recruitment and academy programmes.
SJP chief executive Andrew Croft said: 'Against a backdrop of continued macro-economic and political uncertainty for much of the final quarter, I am pleased to report a robust set of new business results.'
He added: 'Although uncertainties remain for the UK, the Parliamentary majority following the general election in December provides for longer-term political stability.
'Following this outcome, we are encouraged to have seen improved investor sentiment and activity which, together with the strength and scale of our business today, gives us confidence that we are well placed to continue to grow.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: