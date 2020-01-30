StockMarketWire.com - Diageo warned that it expected sales within the 'lower end' of its guidance range as growth in the first half was held back by a strong pound and a volatile backdrop across businesses in India, Latin America and Caribbean and travel retail.
For the full year, we 'expect organic net sales growth to be towards the lower end of our 4 to 6% mid-term guidance range,' the company said. 'We continue to expect organic operating profit to grow roughly one percentage point ahead of organic net sales,' it added.
For the six months ended 31 December, operating profit rose 0.5% to £2.4bn with organic growth offset by unfavourable exchange, exceptional operating items and acquisitions and disposals, while net sales increased 4.2% to £7.2bn, the company said.
The interim dividend was raised 5% to 27.41 pence per share
'There is ongoing uncertainty in the global trade environment and we would not be immune from further policy changes,' Diageo said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
