StockMarketWire.com - Radio technology business Biome Technologies delivered a mixed outlook as it upgraded its guidance on performance for 2019, but warned that it would continue to continue to generate losses in the current year after cutting expectations for its RF technologies business.
The company said it anticipated to generate a 'slightly' reduced loss before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation (LBITDA) for 2019, compared to market expectations as revenue for the year fell to £7.4m from £8.9m on-year, slightly ahead of market expectations.
For the current year (2020), the company warned that it would continue to be loss making at the EBITDA level after lowering its expectations for revenues in the RF division.
Revenues in the RF Technologies fell in the fourth quarter to £1.2m from £1.5m.
The bioplastics division saw revenue up 79% on-year, ahead of market forecasts, the company said.
'Turnover in this division is anticipated to grow again substantially in 2020 as a number of these new bioplastics applications come on stream,' it added.
Biome also announced that Declan Brown, finance director, would leave the company at the end of April for a new challenge.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
