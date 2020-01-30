StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms company BT reported results that fell 'slightly below' its expectations for the third quarter of the year, led by weaknesses in its global, enterprise and consumer segments.
Reported pre-tax profit tax fell 3% to £1.91m on-year in the nine months ended 31 December, as revenue slipped 3% in the third quarter, due to weakness in consumer, enterprise and global divisions, with revenue down 2%, 6% and 10% respectively.
The company blamed the weakness on continued headwinds from regulation, competition and legacy product declines.
BT said it expected normalised free cash flow, for timing reasons, to be in the lower half of the £1.9bn-to-£2.1bn full-year guidance range.
'BT delivered results slightly below our expectations for the third quarter of the year, but we remain on track to meet our outlook for the full year,' said Philip Jansen, chief executive.
'We welcome and are supportive of the clarity provided by Government around the use of certain vendors in networks across the UK and agree that the priority should be the security of the UK's communications infrastructure,' Jansen added.
'We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around £500m over the next 5 years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: