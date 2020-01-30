StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Avast said it was looking to offload its analytics business amid privacy concerns, but stressed that the move would not hurt annual performance.
The company said it was terminating the provision of data to its data analytics business, Jumpshot, with immediate effect. The company said 2019 results, which were in line with expectations would not be affected.
Excluding Jumpshot, the copany said expected to deliver mid-single digit organic revenue growth in 2020.
At 8:02am: [LON:AVST] Avast Plc share price was -26.8p at 428.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: