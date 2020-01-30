StockMarketWire.com - Derwent London said it had exchanged contracts to acquire the freehold interest in Blue Star House, a building in Brixton, London, for £38.1m before costs.
The rent on acquisition was £0.8m, equating to a low average rent of £14.50 per sq ft on the occupied office space.
The acquisition price equated to a capital value of £710 per sq ft.
'With its excellent connectivity to the West End, we see this as an exciting addition to our substantial development pipeline,' the company said.
