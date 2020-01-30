StockMarketWire.com - Kaz Minerals said copper production topped annual guidance, led by outperformance at its Aktogay mine in East Kazakhstan.
Full-year copper production of 311,000 tones topped guidance of 300,000 tonnes, thanks to outperformance at Aktogay, which generated output of 145,700 exceeding the 130,000-to-140,000 guidance range, the company said.
Full year gold production rose by 10% to 201,500.
'KAZ Minerals delivered strong operational results in the fourth quarter as our large scale, open pit assets in Kazakhstan achieved record levels of production,' Kaz Minerals said.
'The main sulphide concentrators at both Bozshakol and Aktogay operated at design ore throughput in 2019 and full year copper and gold production were ahead of guidance, at 311 kt and 201 koz respectively.'
'The group continues to combine output growth with low unit costs and the expansion project at Aktogay will contribute additional volumes when completed in 2021,' it added.
At 8:53am: [LON:KAZ] Kaz Minerals PLC share price was +0.2p at 461.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: