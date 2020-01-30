StockMarketWire.com - Prudential has appointed Shriti Vadera to succeed Paul Manduca as chair of the board and of its nomination and governance committee on 1 January 2021.
Vadera will join the board as a non-executive director and a member of its nomination and governance committee on 1 May this year.
Vadera is currently chair of Santander UK Group Holdings and senior independent director of miner BHP and will step down from these roles before becoming chair of Prudential.
Prudential's senior independent director Philip Remnant, who led the appointment process for the new chair, said: 'Shriti Vadera was the unanimous choice of the board following a rigorous assessment of external and internal candidates from around the world.
'She has senior boardroom experience at complex organisations with extensive international operations, and strong strategic and financial services experience.'
Manduca joined Prudential's board in 2010 and became chairman in 2012.
Vadera added: 'Prudential combines the highest standards of governance with a strong brand and a dynamic business model. I look forward to working with colleagues and other stakeholders as Prudential continues to focus on fast-growing markets in Asia.'
At 9:17am: [LON:PRU] Prudential PLC share price was -15.75p at 1376.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
