StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain today said it expected to complete its $1.4bn acquisition of Continental Building Products on February 3, after the company met regulatory requirements.
Upon completion of the transaction, Saint-Gobain would Continental Building Products for $37.00 per share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.4bn.
Continental Building Products, a plasterboard player in North America, was expected to generate 2019 revenues of approximately $510m and adjusted earnings (EBITDA)| of approximately $130m, the company said, citing broker consensus.
'This transaction will allow us to become a leading player in plasterboard and construction solutions across North America,' said Saint-Gobain. 'It will enable the Group to enhance its growth and profitability profile, in line with the objectives of our "Transform & Grow" program, and will create value for our shareholders,' it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:COD] Compagnie De StGobain share price was -0.29p at 35.57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: