StockMarketWire.com - PPHE Hotel Group, the hospitality real estate group, has said it plans to develop a new 115-room city centre hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, through its subsidiary Arena Hospitality Group.
Arena has entered into a 45-year lease for the development and operation of a branded hotel in Zagreb, with the development subject to obtaining the necessary permits.
The hotel is expected to open within 24 months.
President and chief executive Boris Ivesha said: 'This proposed new hotel in Zagreb adds further growth to our secured £300m pipeline of hotel projects in the UK, Europe and the US.
'Through our subsidiary Arena, we are continuing to expand our presence in Central Eastern Europe and we have the local expertise, infrastructure and reputation to realise the substantial opportunities in this exciting region.'
At 9:34am: [LON:PPH] PPHE Hotel Group share price was +5p at 1995p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
