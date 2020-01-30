StockMarketWire.com - Abcam said it had purchased Applied StemCell's gene-editing platform and oncology product portfolio in an effort to consolidate its position in the gene-editing market.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal included a portfolio of cell lines and the AccuRef reference materials product line.
Abcam said it intended to expand Applied StemCell's gene editing platform and oncology product portfolio platform to 'become its discovery engine for developing novel edited cell lines, building upon the portfolio of knock-out (KO) cell lines acquired through the Edigene transaction in 2019.'
'This transaction expands and cements Abcam's position in the edited cell line market, bringing in one of the most widely deployed and technically successful cell engineering platforms into Abcam,' the company said.
'The cell line market is in the early stages of development as a research tool, where the ready provision of more choice, with the right gene targets in the right cell lines, will allow the market to rapidly expand,' it added.
At 9:41am: [LON:ABC] Abcam PLC share price was -0.5p at 1406.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
