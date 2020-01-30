StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell has reported profits in 2019 were hit by lower oil and gas prices, as annual earnings attributable to shareholders fell 36% to $15.3bn.
The company said that CCS earnings attributable to shareholders, excluding identified items at $2.9bn, reflected 'lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as negative movements in deferred tax positions', compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
Earnings attributable to shareholders fell 88% to £871m in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Shell has launched the next tranche of its share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $1bn in the period up to and including 27 April 2020.
But Royal Dutch Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said the pace of the programme remains subject to macro conditions and further debt reduction.
He added: 'The strength of Shell's strategy and portfolio has enabled delivery of competitive cash flow performance in 2019 despite challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals, as well as lower oil and gas prices.
'We generated $47bn in cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements and distributed over $25bn in dividends and share buybacks to our shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
