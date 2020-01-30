StockMarketWire.com - Benchmark said it had conditionally raised £36.4m though a discounted-equity placing and also said it intended to raise up to a further £6.6m through an open offer.

Benchmark will issue up to 107,440,766 shares at a price of 40p a share, representing a 10.1% discount to the closing middle market price of 44.5p a share on 29 January 2020.

The company said £19.0m of the £36.4m placing proceeds would be used to fund the commercial development of its CleanTreat system and £16.0m would provide additional working capital to fund the continuing business and strategy.


At 9:59am: [LON:BMK] Benchmark Holdings Plc share price was -2p at 42.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com