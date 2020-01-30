StockMarketWire.com - Document management company Restore has reported a double digit growth in revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit in line with market expectations in a trading update for the year to 31 December 2019.
The company said there had been strong cash generation and resulting reduction in leverage as targeted during the full year.
Restore saw positive net box growth in records management and completed the TNT integration in 2019.
In the update, Restore said trading in the second half of 2019 was in line with the board's expectations, building on the 'solid performance' previously reported for the first half of the year.
Restore chief executive Charles Bligh said it had delivered 'another year of profitable growth which, alongside strong cash generation, provides a good platform for further expansion'.
At 10:03am: [LON:RST] Restore PLC share price was +2.5p at 496p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
