BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £62,906,034 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £61,897,080 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,251,572 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £55,965,250 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £47,958,091 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £35,428,013 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £32,114,056 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £23,412,995 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £22,134,364 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £20,280,488 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,975,421 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £19,883,554 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £18,910,957 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £17,752,428 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £17,686,314 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,999,072 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £16,689,175 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £16,234,982 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £16,203,821 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £15,630,146 BWY Bellway PLC value of shares traded £15,139,345 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,134,094 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,538,714 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,366,693 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £12,979,758 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £12,729,393 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £11,318,658 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £10,652,842 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £10,590,602 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £10,195,344 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com