StockMarketWire.com - 
BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £62,906,034

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £61,897,080

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,251,572

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £55,965,250

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £47,958,091

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £35,428,013

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £32,114,056

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £23,412,995

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £22,134,364

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £20,280,488

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,975,421

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £19,883,554

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £18,910,957

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £17,752,428

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £17,686,314

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,999,072

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £16,689,175

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £16,234,982

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £16,203,821

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £15,630,146

BWY	Bellway PLC value of shares traded £15,139,345

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,134,094

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,538,714

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,366,693

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £12,979,758

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £12,729,393

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £11,318,658

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £10,652,842

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £10,590,602

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £10,195,344



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com