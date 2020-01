DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £89,872,620 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £81,593,881 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £81,179,497 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,349,778 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £64,887,451 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £49,084,434 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £45,323,543 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,912,543 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £40,475,813 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £37,584,267 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £36,214,360 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £34,963,904 ITRK Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £34,618,956 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £34,408,316 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £32,817,867 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £31,183,253 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £29,844,524 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £28,562,490 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £27,199,650 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £27,069,280 UU. United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £24,721,516 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £24,111,014 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £23,766,997 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £23,220,241 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £22,343,880 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £21,589,210 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,546,432 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £20,321,104 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £19,824,137 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £19,031,610 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com