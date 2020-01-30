RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £98,637,069 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £97,354,285 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £89,955,251 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £87,000,373 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £74,118,401 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £55,638,045 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £54,551,640 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £44,079,564 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £43,846,881 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £41,391,049 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £40,936,553 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £39,075,642 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £38,195,484 ITRK Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £36,055,709 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £36,035,184 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £35,251,838 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £34,760,231 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £32,474,633 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £31,585,451 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,757,435 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £30,002,301 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £29,317,902 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £26,270,533 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £26,195,261 UU. United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £26,188,936 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £25,638,959 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,495,249 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £24,484,895 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £21,777,949 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £21,657,610 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com