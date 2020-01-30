StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £98,637,069

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £97,354,285

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £89,955,251

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £87,000,373

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £74,118,401

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £55,638,045

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £54,551,640

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £44,079,564

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £43,846,881

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £41,391,049

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £40,936,553

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £39,075,642

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £38,195,484

ITRK	Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £36,055,709

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £36,035,184

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £35,251,838

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £34,760,231

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £32,474,633

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £31,585,451

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,757,435

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £30,002,301

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £29,317,902

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £26,270,533

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £26,195,261

UU.	United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £26,188,936

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £25,638,959

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,495,249

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £24,484,895

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £21,777,949

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £21,657,610



