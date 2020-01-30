DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £115,140,792 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £112,546,142 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £104,709,129 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £97,292,809 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £88,065,599 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £70,219,000 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £64,126,687 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £53,938,202 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £52,200,944 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £50,610,979 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £48,424,506 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £47,993,227 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £47,630,881 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £44,641,054 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £44,565,362 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £40,398,683 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £40,160,225 ITRK Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £38,461,594 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £38,131,950 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £37,909,554 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £34,964,227 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £33,105,480 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,401,102 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £29,704,224 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £29,012,942 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £28,889,984 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £28,724,381 UU. United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £27,838,957 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £27,227,796 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £27,122,603 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com