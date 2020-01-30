StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £115,140,792

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £112,546,142

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £104,709,129

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £97,292,809

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £88,065,599

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £70,219,000

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £64,126,687

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £53,938,202

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £52,200,944

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £50,610,979

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £48,424,506

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £47,993,227

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £47,630,881

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £44,641,054

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £44,565,362

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £40,398,683

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £40,160,225

ITRK	Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £38,461,594

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £38,131,950

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £37,909,554

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £34,964,227

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £33,105,480

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,401,102

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £29,704,224

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £29,012,942

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £28,889,984

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £28,724,381

UU.	United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £27,838,957

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £27,227,796

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £27,122,603



