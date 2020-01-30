StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Unilever                                4527.75       +2.02%
Polymetal International                 1261.75       +1.35%
Whitbread                               4526.50       +1.24%
United Utilities Group                  1025.00       +1.03%
Tesco                                    247.55       +0.59%
BT Group                                 162.50       -7.32%
Carnival                                3165.50       -5.17%
Royal Dutch Shell                       2037.75       -4.38%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1838.50       -3.94%
Royal Dutch Shell                       2043.50       -3.81%

FTSE 250
Centamin                                 134.88       +4.84%
PureTech Health                          306.00       +4.44%
Balfour Beatty                           268.20       +4.36%
Fresnillo                                643.60       +3.94%
Stagecoach Group                         137.25       +3.04%
Avast                                    392.40      -13.83%
Micro Focus International               1036.70       -5.87%
Hammerson                                240.65       -5.26%
Energean Oil & Gas                       770.50       -4.88%
Tullow Oil                                50.44       -4.83%

Overall Market
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.50     +194.12%
Cloudbuy                                   0.20      +60.00%
Leaf Clean Energy Company                395.00      +33.90%
Novacyt S.A                               20.00      +33.33%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  3.38      +27.55%
Kodal Minerals                             0.05      -25.00%
ValiRx                                     0.08      -15.38%
Haydale Graphene Industries                1.45      -14.71%
Avast                                    392.40      -13.83%
Plutus Powergen                            0.08      -13.16%