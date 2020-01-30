StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £132,302,004

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £132,143,624

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £119,323,463

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £104,509,757

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £104,047,449

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £81,859,930

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £80,908,736

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £69,474,296

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £61,580,800

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £59,791,759

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £54,639,162

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £54,602,630

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £53,855,316

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £52,213,982

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £52,047,580

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £45,102,834

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £43,339,381

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £42,845,922

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £42,574,576

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £41,598,671

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £41,136,838

ITRK	Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £40,134,010

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £37,148,245

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £36,653,962

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £35,077,019

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £33,238,532

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,006,315

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £32,424,337

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £32,116,178

UU.	United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £30,568,167



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com