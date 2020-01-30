DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £132,302,004 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £132,143,624 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £119,323,463 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £104,509,757 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £104,047,449 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £81,859,930 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £80,908,736 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £69,474,296 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £61,580,800 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £59,791,759 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £54,639,162 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £54,602,630 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £53,855,316 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £52,213,982 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £52,047,580 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £45,102,834 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £43,339,381 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £42,845,922 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £42,574,576 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £41,598,671 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £41,136,838 ITRK Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £40,134,010 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £37,148,245 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £36,653,962 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £35,077,019 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £33,238,532 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,006,315 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £32,424,337 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £32,116,178 UU. United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £30,568,167 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com