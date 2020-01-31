StockMarketWire.com - Broadband provided TalkTalk said its revenue slipped in the third quarter, though it stuck to its earnings guidance for the full year.
Revenue for the three months through December fell to £383m, down from £386m on-year.
The company added an extra 148k broadband customers, though average revenue per user fell to £24.43, down from £24.70.
TalkTalk is trying to boost its subscriber numbers, but without offering too deep a discount that would damage its margins.
On-net customer churn during the quarter rose to 1.20%, up from 1.16% on-year.
TalkTalk said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) outlook for the 2020 financial year was unchanged, driven by fibre customer wins and cost cutting.
Chief executive Tristia Harrison said the company, which recently agreed to sell its fibre network assets, had outperformed the market on fibre and ethernet during the quarter.
'We have continued to see industry-wide voice decline, but with the successful completion of our move from London to the North West and the resulting cost reductions our EBITDA outlook remains unchanged,' she said.
'As we look forward, we will reap the benefits of this simplification, further cost reductions, a strengthened balance sheet and cash generation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: