StockMarketWire.com - Soft-drinks maker Britvic reported a 4.9% increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year and said it remained 'confident' of completing the sale of its Juice business in France this year.
First-quarter revenue rose 4.9% to £369.8m on-year and on comparable days and constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2.6%.
'The exclusive discussions with Refresco over the potential sale of assets in France are on-going and remain subject to a consultation process with the relevant employee representatives and competition clearance by the French competition authority,' the company said. 'We remain confident that, subject to approval, the transaction will complete later in 2020.'
The company also announced the signing of its first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. The £400m refinanced facility, which had a maturity date of 2025, included a number of annual key performance indicators linked to Britvic's sustainable business strategy.
Britvic said it was 'confident' of achieving market expectations for the year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
