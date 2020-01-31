StockMarketWire.com - Power utility SSE said its renewable energy output was running behind plan, potentially affecting annual earnings guidance that it nevertheless maintained.
The company said it still expected adjusted earnings per share for the year through March in the range of 83p to 88p, in line with guidance delivered in November.
The annual dividend, it added, was still expected at 80p per share.
To be sure, SSE said its earnings expectations were subject to hydro and wind assets 'benefiting from normal weather conditions'.
In the nine months through December, output of renewable energy 'was just over 5% behind plan', it added.
'The first nine months of the financial year have been generally positive for SSE, and we are on course to deliver our 2020 financial year financial forecasts,' finance director Gregor Alexander said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
