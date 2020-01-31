StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Laura Ashley said that Kwan Cheong Ng would retire as the chief executive officer at the end of April.
Katharine Poulter, chief operating officer of the company, would succeed Ng as CEO with effect from 1st May 2020.
Poulter had 25 years of retail experience with companies including Marks and Spencer plc, Home Retail Group, Kingfisher plc, Tesco and Willko Brands, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
