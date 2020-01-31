StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Staffline, already reeling from making accounting errors, warned of adjusted earnings 'materially below' its most previous guidance.
The company said that it and new auditors Grant Thornton had identified a need to increase provisions and make further writedowns, as part of an ongoing internal review process.
Staffline said it maintained a constructive relationship with its lending banks and consequently did not anticipate any covenant issues.
'The company is also actively considering certain strategic options which may significantly reduce net debt during the first half of 2020,' it said.
'The board is pleased to report that 2020 has started well and the board's expectations for the 2020 financial year are unchanged.'
At 8:04am: [LON:STAF] Staffline Group PLC share price was -18.5p at 55.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: