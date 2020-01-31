StockMarketWire.com - Smart Metering Systems said it had growth its annual recurring revenue by a fifth, putting it on track to meet market expectations for the year.
Index-linked annualised recurring revenue grew 20% to £90.1m, while meter and data assets under management grew 19% to 3.7m.
At 8:09am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems share price was -2.3p at 490.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
