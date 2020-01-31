StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Ultimate Sports said it was eyeing an opportunity in the financial services technology space, and that it planned to change its name to Catena.
Ultimate Sports said it was in advanced discussions on a potential investment into an artificial intelligence company, which provided machine learning solutions to asset managers and other financial services companies.
'These discussions are currently on a non-binding basis and there is no guarantee they will result in a transaction,' the company said.
At 8:17am: [LON:USG] Ultimate Sports Group Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: