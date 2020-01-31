StockMarketWire.com - Industrial services and rental group Northbridge said trading continued to improve in the second half, putting it on track for a 'considerable' but expected rise in its annual performance.
'The positive impact of consistent revenue generation enabled our operational gearing to benefit group cash flow, resulting in trading EBITDA continuing to increase,' the company said.
At 8:23am: [LON:NBI] Northbridge Industrial Services PLC share price was +8.5p at 160p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: