StockMarketWire.com - Ashley House said it made had made 'good progress' on its affordable housing strategy.
The company had signed an order with a repeat client for four affordable bungalows in the North East of England. Furthermore, F1 Modular continued to deliver modular retail units for a long term partner, the company said.
Following the sale last year of the company's interest in the extra care developer, Morgan Ashley, the company had continued its revised strategy to focus on developing property schemes in the affordable housing market and health & wellbeing sector.
At 8:25am: [LON:ASH] Ashley House PLC share price was +0.1p at 2.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: