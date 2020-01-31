StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapy developer for the treatment of cancer Scancell posted a first-half loss as it continued to prove up its treatment candidates.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through October amounted to £3.1m, compared to a loss of £3.7m on-year.
The company said it had signed three collaboration agreements, including post period, for its AvidiMab technology platform.
It had also initiated the UK arm of a clinical trial, following regulatory and ethical approvals, with patient screening having now commenced.
'We are pleased to report another six months of progress at Scancell, which included welcoming Vulpes Life Science Fund as a new significant shareholder,' chief executive Cliff Holloway said.
'We have also further advanced our product pipeline and commenced the UK arm of our SCIB1 Phase 2 trial in melanoma.'
'Our new AvidiMab platform has generated significant interest and we have signed three agreements with different partners to evaluate its potential, that if successful, could translate into important commercial deals.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: