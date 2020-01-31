StockMarketWire.com - Financial services provider BSG said it had entered into a conditional agreement to sell its subsidiary, BSG Wireless, to Single Digits Connection for approximately US$5.23m. The company said it would seek shareholder approval for the sale at a special general meeting to be held at 11.00a.m. on 19 February.
The proceeds receivable by the company from the disposal were expected to be approximately US$4.3m.
Following completion of the sale, the company would make a cash distribution to shareholders in the first quarter of 2020. The form of the distribution was yet to be determined, the company added. At 8:59am: [LON:BILL] Billing Services Group Ltd share price was +1.15p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
