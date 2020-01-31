StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications clearing group Billing Services said it had entered into a conditional agreement to sell its subsidiary, BSG Wireless, to Single Digits Connection for about $5.23m.
The company said it would seek shareholder approval for the sale at a special general meeting on 19 February.
The proceeds receivable by the company from the disposal were expected to be around $4.3m.
Following completion of the sale, the company would make a cash distribution to shareholders in the first quarter of 2020.
The form of the distribution was yet to be determined, it added.
At 8:59am: [LON:BILL] Billing Services Group Ltd share price was +1.15p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: